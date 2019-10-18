Life Management Center helps residents with anxiety from Tropical Storm Nestor

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Nestor may be causing some people anxiety, reminding them of the trauma from Hurricane Michael. The Life Management Center of Northwest Florida is helping residents who are feeling anxious.

They say if you are showing signs of anxiety with this storm passing through to make sure that you are practicing self care. They also say to keep an eye out on local media for storm updates.

The center provide crisis counseling based on Hurricane Michael to help residents recovery.

Community relations specialist, Tricia Pearce, says having these anxious feelings after a big storm like Hurricane Michael is very normal.

“You just need to realize that it is okay if you are not feeling okay and you need some assistance,” Pearce said. “It is important to take care of yourself.”

If you are feeling anxious from this storm, you can call the Life Management Center’s 24/7 mental health crisis hotline for immediate assistance at (850) 522- 4485.