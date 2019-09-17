Lieutenant Governor visits Jackson County Health Department

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez paid a visit to Marianna Monday.



Nuñez took a tour of the Jackson County Health Department.​



This stop was just one of the many as she plays a key role in overseeing the state’s health departments.​



Nuñez had the chance to speak with employees and learn of their achievements and day to day duties here in Jackson County.​



She says the health department is vital as it allows residents to have access to important things like dental care, HIV/AIDS education, STD prevention and more.​

She believes this is important because for some people, it’s the only access to medical care they have.



“I think that often times people forget the important role that county health departments play in really serving the community so I think that’s an important aspect. That’s why I want to make sure that we not only highlight the great work that happens here in Jackson County and throughout the state but also make the public aware that they have a resource here,” Nuñez said.



Nuñez says she wants residents to take advantage of all the health department has to offer.​