Liberty Supervisor of Elections arrested, charged with official misconduct

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County Supervisor of Elections was arrested today on charges of fraud and official misconduct.

Gina McDowell, 36, of Bristol served as the Supervisor of Elections since 2013. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested her Friday morning and charged her with two counts of official misconduct and one count of organized scheme to commit fraud over twenty thousand dollars.

Gina McDowell

“Investigators found that over a period of several years McDowell and a companion utilized more than $40,000 in SOE funds for personal expenditures not associated with SOE official business,” FDLE officials wrote in a news release. “The investigation also showed that McDowell attempted to conceal the fraud via misrepresentations within public records.”

A warrant for one count of organized scheme to defraud was obtained for McDowell’s companion, Nolan Kobe Pigott, officials added.

McDowell has also been suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis.