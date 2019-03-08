Liberty Deputies Searching for Shooting Suspect Video

Liberty County, Fla. - Liberty County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a shooting suspect.

On Wednesday deputies responded to a home on State Road 65 in Hosford and located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the left arm and left chest. Liberty County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies learned the identity of the suspect, and that the shooting had occurred at a home on Old Mill Road nearby. The suspect was identified as Wilbert Henry Mason, 59 of Jackson, Mississippi, deputies wrote.

During the search of the scene, investigators recovered multiple firearms from the residence. Additional items of evidence were recovered from the scene and the victim.

At this time Mason is no longer believed to be in the immediate area. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office have obtained an arrest warrant for Mason for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mason please contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (850)643-2235.

Suspect Information: Wilbert Henry Mason, Black Male, 5’11” tall, 59 YOA