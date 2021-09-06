Liberty County sending a semi-truck of supplies to Louisiana

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ida relief efforts are still in full force in the panhandle as many are eager to help the people of Louisiana recover after going through Hurricane Michael.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, along with community members, loaded a semi-truck full of supplies to take to Louisiana on Monday.

It was initially going to be a small food drive put on by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for Ida survivors,

but turned into something much larger thanks to an outpouring of generosity from within the community.

State Representative Jason Shoaf from District 7 said this supply drive has been a community effort through and through, filled with surprises.

“Shelton Trucking donated the truck, the driver, and the gas,” said Representative Shoaf. “They really went the extra mile for us here. This truck is nearly loaded and we are going to be sending it back to Marianna at the Walmart there and they are going to finish loading it and then it’ll hit the road and get into people’s hands that need it.”

Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money said he has received many calls from people asking when the truck is leaving because they want to donate.

“Overall it has been a huge outpouring of people giving of their time and all that to come down and make deliveries,” Money said. “We have gotten some donations and money that we are working with the Calhoun Liberty Ministry Association. They are taking the money and then that money is going to be used to pay for the items at the Walmart in Marianna.”

Money said the manager of the Walmart put together some canned goods and cleaning supplies that are being offered to them at a reduced rate.

The general feeling among those helping out is it is important to pay it forward to the people of Louisiana.

“Hurricane Michael devastated all of this North Florida region just years ago and a small town in Louisiana sent a host of people and supplies to help us out and now it’s our turn to return that favor.”

The semi-truck is supposed to arrive in Gonzales, Louisiana on Thursday.