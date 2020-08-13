Liberty County School Board candidate dies before election

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — A candidate running for a seat on Liberty County’s school board died weeks before their election with her name already printed on the ballot.

Liberty County’s Supervisor of Elections, Grant Conyers, said he believes 60-year-old Suzann Stoutamire passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Stoutamire died after ballots were already printed for the elections there was no way to remove her name from the ballot.

Conyers said the elections office sent out notices along with the vote-by-mail ballots and posted notices inside of voting booths saying that a vote for Stoutamire would not count.

Conyers said Liberty County not only lost a candidate but a pillar in the community.

“We lost a candidate but we also lost a wife, a mother, an aunt, and a pillar of the community as far as someone who would do anything for anybody who asks,” Conyers said. “She went above and beyond in her service to the community and was just going to further that by running for School Board.”

Early voting for Liberty County’s primary election is currently happening now through August 15th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Liberty County Courthouse.