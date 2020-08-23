Liberty County man arrested for punching a 12-year-old

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday evening, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to a psychical altercation at a convenience store in Bristol.

Emery Blake Goff, 19, punched a 12-year-old at the convenience store after a verbal altercation between the two. According to the victim, Goff was saying demeaning things about his family. The victim told deputies he inquired why Goff was saying those things and Goff merely continued taunting him.

The victim told deputies that Goff, without provocation, punched him in the face.

The victim showed injuries to his face.

Deputies contacted Goff at his home in Bristol who confirmed that he was at the convenience store where he came across “a boy who was running his mouth.” Goff told deputies he told the boy to leave him alone. The boy did not, so Goff told deputies he hit the “boy” one time.

Goff was arrested and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm and battery.