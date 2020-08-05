Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Liberty County Commissioner Dexter Barber has died

News

Dexter Barber

Liberty County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Liberty County Commissioner has died, according to Liberty County Sheriff Eddie Joe White

“It was with deep sadness that Sheriff Eddie Joe White received the news of the death of County Commissioner Dexter Barber,” White wrote on Facebook. “Commissioner Barber served our community faithfully for many years. Commissioner Barber’s passing is a huge loss for our community and the Board of County Commissioners.”

He added that the community needs to come together as the pandemic continues.

“Commissioner Barber’s death reaffirms the seriousness of this pandemic our community faces. Again, I ask that everyone do their part to stop the spread of this disease and keep each other safe,” White wrote. “During this time, please continue to support the individuals and families battling this disease. We continue to lift-up these families in prayer.”

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

