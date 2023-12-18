HOSFORD, Fla. — Liberty County officials said deputies there confronted an armed man with an arrest warrant and that they shot and killed him during the encounter.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday near NE Todd Pullman Road in Hosford.

“The deputies asked the subject to drop his gun. The subject did not and then the subject raised his gun at the deputies,” officials wrote in a news release. “Deputies fired and the subject was struck by gunfire. Deputies provided aid to the subject, but he died at the scene.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) responded to the scene and will investigate the shooting.

“The name of the subject is not being released at this time pending family notification,” Liberty officials wrote. “Deputies will be placed on leave per policy.”

The deputies were not injured during the incident.

“We understand this is a traumatic event for our community, our deputies involved, and also for family members of the deceased man,” Liberty officials wrote. “We ask for patience while this shooting is investigated.”