LHPD: Social media post about sex trafficking is a hoax

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police said Thursday that a viral social media post about sex trafficking suspects marking cars is a hoax.

“Lynn Haven Police have become aware of a post circulating on Facebook that has created a false sense of alarm in the community,” officers wrote on Facebook. “The writer of this post purports that a “white dot” had been placed onto the rear window of his wife’s car while parked at Publix in Lynn Haven. Allegedly, this “white dot” was known to be used by human traffickers to mark potential victims.”

The post goes on to claim that police were called to the scene and provided safe escort to the vehicle where the mark was removed. The post concludes with a claim that the same thing had also happened in Tallahassee and cautioned everyone to “be on the lookout” for suspicious persons and vehicles.

“We have investigated this claim and have determined that in fact there was no call to the Lynn Haven Police Department in the time frame referred to or in reference to any similar complaint at the Lynn Haven Publix,” officers wrote. “We have also conferred with Publix management and confirmed that no such incident occurred at their store. Contact with other local law enforcement agencies also failed to reveal any such call at that location.”

While this post is a lie Lynn Haven police do suggest members of the public remain, “situationally aware” of their surroundings at all times.

“It is vitally important that everyone remain alert to suspicious persons or vehicles wherever they go,” officers wrote. “If you see something that causes you to become alarmed, remain in a safe location and notify your local law enforcement immediately. Remember, if you See Something, Say Something!”