LHPD: Pharmacist charged with stealing pain pills

Divaya Sampatrai Patel

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police arrested a local pharmacist on multiple felony drug charges after he allegedly stole large quantities of narcotic pain pills from his employer.

The investigation began when Lynn Haven Police were contacted Thursday by Publix Corporate Staff who had become aware of irregularities in the handling and accountability of controlled substances by the suspect, who served as a Pharmacy Manager.

Divaya Sampatrai Patel, 31, of Panama City Beach is charged with grand theft, engaging in a scheme to defraud, trafficking in oxycodone, trafficking in hydrocodone and furnishing false or fraudulent records in an effort to conceal the theft of the stolen drugs.

