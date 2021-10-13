LHFD unveils million-dollar fire truck

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Lynn Haven Fire Department had its first-ever push-in ceremony Wednesday morning to welcome its newest addition.

The nearly million-dollar ladder truck is one of a kind and took 19 months to build.

Lynn Haven Fire Chief John DeLonjay said the state-of-the-art fire truck was completely custom built.

“We took from the junior fireman with six months of service all the way up to myself to create and design this truck,” DeLonjay said. “This is strictly a custom truck. So there was a lot of input from the men and women that actually drive and operate this truck on a daily basis to help better function and provide protection to the community.”

One of the features of this new fire truck is an air scrubber. This will filter out the carcinogens inside the cab after a fire helping to reduce the chance of cancer in firefighters.

Darian Norwood is the newest firefighter at the department and said he is very thankful for this new addition.

“I’m excited that the new cab cuts down on the cancerous products that are attributed to fires and that will help us be safer in the long run and have more longevity in this career field,” Norwood said.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said the city made it a priority to get the fire department a new truck.

“When the fire chief came to me and we recognized that we had an apparatus that was way too old to really be out and citizens depending on us,” Gainer said. “We went to work and looked at our budget and brought it before the commission and told the commission our plan of trying to put back money and save money so that we could be able to afford this apparatus.”

DeLonjay said he is thrilled that the firetruck is completely paid off.

“It’s like Christmas for us,” said DeLonjay. “When the men and women of the department and any department receive a new tool to help them better serve, you can’t ask for much more than that.”

DeLonjay encourages residents to swing by the fire department and look at the new truck any time.