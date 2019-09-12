LH Commissioners discuss tax incentives for new aviation company

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Talk of a tax abatement for a local company coming into Bay county was a hot topic at Wednesday night’s Lynn Haven city council meeting. A discussion which led to a heated discussion between commission members and Lynn Haven residents.



ACMT South LLC, a company that produces high tech aviation parts, is looking to expand into Lynn Haven and bring jobs along with it.



In times of a competitive business world, the company has asked council members and the city of Lynn Haven for a tax abatement for ten years as they are expected to bring in 105 jobs in the next several years to the area.



Each year the company would not have to pay an estimated $64,000 in property taxes. Several members of the community spoke out against giving this company this abatement, however some commission members, like Seat 1 member Brandon Alridge, are on board.



“I believe that in order to have money come in to our community, we’re going to have to spend and give a little bit. In order to produce the jobs we’re looking to produce in Lynn Haven, were going to have to give a little bit to get a little bit. In my mind it’s a no brainer, they’re an organization that’s bringing in over 100 jobs,” said Alridge.



This was only the first reading of this possible ordinance and will be brought up for discussion at the next Lynn Haven meeting.