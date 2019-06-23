LGBTQ community celebrates 'Gay the Hathaway' Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- The LGBTQ community finished their final event of pride month with their annual 'Gay the Hathaway' march.

The walk started at Carl Gray Park and proceeded to the top of the bridge. Once at the bridge they spread out their flags and waved to passing cars.

The event was free to the public.

LGBTQ Center member William Shurbutt says this is a great way to end their month-long celebration

"It's important for us to get out there and be seen and be visible, just to spread some kindness and some love and some hellos because the people coming back and forth from the bridge every year have been amazing with their responses," said Shurbutt. "It's a bit of happiness to finish out the month with."

After the march, they returned to Carl Gray Park for further celebration.

