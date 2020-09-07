LGBTQ Center expanding its services

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LGBTQ Center of Bay County operates as the only dedicated all-inclusive youth program in the panhandle, and now with a growing number of group members, they’re expanding their center.

The center has been operating out of a single room, but now they’ve been able to add three additional rooms for their members and allies.

Center Treasurer, Cherie Crim, says this is a much needed transition so they can better serve those who attend their weekly group sessions

“It is so important so the more space we have, the more people we can serve. And that really is the key here, to make sure that the community knows we’re here for them, and we’re here to support them and help them in any way we possibly can,” said Crim.

The center also hosted a Labor Day picnic Monday afternoon in an effort to reach out to the community.