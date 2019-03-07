Let the Good Times Roll: 17th Annual Fat Tuesday Baytowne Bash

Events happening all over the south this week on the final days of Mardi Gras. Sandestin Resort hosts one of the biggest celebrations in Walton County every year, and this year was no different.



“Happy Mardi Gras,” could be heard from the energetic people waiting to see the party kick off.

New Orleans and Mobile are not the only southern cities to celebrate Mardi Gras. In Walton County at Sandestin, they are letting the good times roll.

More than 40 uniquely decorated floats lined streets of the Sandestin Marina, ready to parade down the allys for the 17th Annual Fat Tuesday Baytown Bash.



“We like winning. We’ve won two years in a row so we are hoping to get a win again today,” shared Kitty Baumgartner, Krewe Voodoo.

Compared to all of the other traditional parades, the Baytown Bash is different. It has everything from golf carts, scooters, bikes and trucks rolling down the streets, which keep people coming back for more each year.

“Oh, we’ve seen it evolve that’s for sure, because at first it was just you know some stuff on a cart,” Baumgartner explained. “Now there’s themes and all that. It’s gotten better!”

Hundreds of residents and visitors yelled “Throw me something mister!” People from all over the country travel to participate in this parade and try to win first place.

“Well, we are here to represent the Tennis Ladies Club of Destin and participate in the Mardi Gras parade, said Joe Wildmon, Krewe of Lovebirds. “…and try to compete for first place!”

One first timer left the heart of Mardi Gras to celebrate in Walton County.

“Here I am. I’m from Oakdale Louisiana, where we celebrate Mardi Gras in Louisiana all the time but, this is my first time in Destin and we are having a blast,” Judi Abrusley, Louisiana Native told News 13.



The party doesn’t stop when the parade ends. The post-parade celebration continues into the night with street performers, throws being tossed from the balconies and parties at various merchants.

It’s like they say in New Orleans, “Laissez les bon temps roule.” Let the good times roll, and that is what they are do right for the rest of the evening.

