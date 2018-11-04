Legal Clinic To Be Held For Tenants And Landlords

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - With the recent hurricane numerous Panhandle residents are being forced to find a new place to call home, some due to wrongful evictions.

To aid those unsure of their rights and what is considered a lawful eviction or not, the Bay County Sheriff's Office is urging all tenants and landlords to attend a legal clinic that will take place on Nov. 7 at the Sam's parking lot on 23rd street, from 10am to 2pm.

BCSO emphasized how beneficial the clinic will be for not just the tenants but also for the landlords.

"We really recommend, Sheriff Ford really recommends, that they attend this legal clinic and by doing so they can have their questions answered, they can know what their rights are, and the landlords can know the legal process for eviction. Or maybe they can work with the tenants in a better way," said Ruth Corley, Bay County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO also urges tenants to call the Florida Disaster Legal Hotline at 1-866-550-2929 if they have questions or need legal counsel.

