Learning System coming to Arc of the Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — An exciting project for Arc of the Bay students came out of a girl scout’s Golden Award project, an aquaponics system. This project will help Bay County in more ways than one.
This innovative nursery utilizes fish and water to grow five different herbs at the Arc of the Bay.
Tazikis restaurant also partnered with the Arc to sell the herbs that the Arc’s members will help to produce.
The project was funded by a donation of 1,000 dollars from Lynn Haven First United Methodist Church.
Girl scout ambassador, Helen Works says she thought this would be a great opportunity for its members to get involved.
“It’s also earth friends and a sustainable system so you don’t have to worry about soil depletion. These people can learn how cool plants can grow and can also get an earning off of it sort of like a job.” said Works.
The Arc of the Bay hopes to grow this project to an even larger scale in the near future.