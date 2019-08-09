Learning System coming to Arc of the Bay

FILE – This Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo shows rows of soybean plants in a field near Bennington, Neb. A report by the United Nations released on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 says that human-caused climate change is dramatically degrading the planet’s land, while the way people use the Earth is making global warming worse. The vicious cycle is already making food more expensive, scarcer and even less nutritious, as well as cutting the number of species on Earth, according to a special report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — An exciting project for Arc of the Bay students came out of a girl scout’s Golden Award project, an aquaponics system. This project will help Bay County in more ways than one.



This innovative nursery utilizes fish and water to grow five different herbs at the Arc of the Bay.



Tazikis restaurant also partnered with the Arc to sell the herbs that the Arc’s members will help to produce.



The project was funded by a donation of 1,000 dollars from Lynn Haven First United Methodist Church.



Girl scout ambassador, Helen Works says she thought this would be a great opportunity for its members to get involved.



“It’s also earth friends and a sustainable system so you don’t have to worry about soil depletion. These people can learn how cool plants can grow and can also get an earning off of it sort of like a job.” said Works.



The Arc of the Bay hopes to grow this project to an even larger scale in the near future.

