MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — There are a number of reasons to preserve your food using the canning method. It can save you money, help control what goes into your food, and better prepare you for disasters.

UF/IFAS Extension — Jackson County officials are hosting a three-hour canning course Saturday, June 10th starting at 9 a.m.

Those who sign up will learn how canning works, proper food safety techniques, and the differences between canning methods.

Terri Keith is one of the instructors who will be at the event. She is the agency’s Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.

She said the community will learn specifically how to can tomatoes, but the ‘water bath method’ can be used for several different foods.

“The best part of it to me is everyone gets in and they get hands-on experience with it,” Keith said. “They get excited about the class. They have tons of questions so it’s a very lively class.”

Pre-registration is required to sign up for this canning course. Click here for a link to sign up.

It costs $20 to attend the singular course and you will get to take home your can of preserved tomatoes.

Keith said you get a discounted rate for signing up for all three of their upcoming classes: water bath canning course, pressure canning, and dehydrating class.