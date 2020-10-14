League of Women Voters of Bay County hosts its Candidates’ Forum

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With less than a month until the 2020 General Election, the League of Women Voters of Bay County hosted its Candidates’ Forum. The forum gave residents the opportunity to hear from candidates before they cast their ballots.

All six candidates running for the Bay County Commission District Four seat were there at Tuesday’s event.

The seat is vacant following the resignation of former County Commissioner, Keith Baker. The winner will fulfill the last two years of Baker’s term.

Dr. Alicia Bays, the Democratic candidate for State Representative District Six, took part but her opponent, Republican incumbent Representative Jay Trumbull, was not present at tonight’s event.

Shelley Clark, the president of the Bay County League of Women Voters, said anyone who is elected to office has a duty to restore the public’s trust in government.

“We know that more transparency, and accountability and the accessibility, is something that the citizens expect from their elected officials in order to have confidence that their decision is in fact in the best interest of our community,” Clark said.

Clark said despite the coronavirus, the organization felt it was important to still host the event because voters are interested in hearing from the candidates themselves.