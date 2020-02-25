League of Women Voters of Bay County honor women who inspire others throughout community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The League of Women Voters of Bay County held a special awards presentation Monday night to honor those women who inspire others throughout the community.

The organization giving out the ‘Alice Paul Award’ that is given to a young millennial woman who has demonstrated commitment to the community through civil engagement.

The award was inspired by Alice Paul, who was active during the critical years right before the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

Hiba Rahim won the Alice Paul Award and says she is grateful to be presented with such a prestigious honor.

“I feel like almost I should be thanking the community for allowing me the opportunity to serve and to exercise that passion to really do what I can do for our community,” Rahim said. “I am very grateful for the recognition and I thank them very much.”

Other awards given out throughout the night included two recipients of the ‘Woman Who Inspire Award’. Charity Moore and Kathryn Hudson won this award.

