Leaders take part in pre-legislative sessions in local counties

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Jackson County and Washington County have many things in common…this becoming even more clear at today’s pre-legislative sessions.



Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake met with local leaders and constituents in both counties Wednesday.​

“When we have these types of meetings it allows us to come to the communities, come to the doorsteps of the citizens who live in small towns and small areas who may not have the opportunity to travel to Tallahassee,” said Rep. Drake.​

After Hurricane Michael, both counties felt an urgency to improve organization.​​ The solution? Consolidating government offices.​​

“Our goal is not only to make it more efficient and time effective for citizens but it’s also to be more efficient with funding and it’s also just practical,” said Willane Daniels, County Administrator for Jackson County.​

Officials in Washington County felt the same way.​​

“This will take all of our county governments and put them in one building where you’ll come to washington county, you’ll know you have one place to go to get all your business done,” said Tray Hawkins, Washington County Chairman.​​

Residents from both counties also asked for better wages for teachers.​​

While funding is not always available, Representative Brad Drake made it clear that he recognizes the hard work and dedication of educators.

“If there is an opportunity that we can do anything, the Florida legislature can do anything to recognize and show appreciation to our teachers for what they do for us and our children day in and day out, I certainly want to be a part of it,” Rep. Drake said.​​

Senator Gainer and Representative Drake will bring what they learned to the Capitol.