Leader prepare as hundreds of millions flow into Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — City leaders, contractors, charity workers, activists, and others filled an auditorium at Gulf Coast State College Friday to learn more about a massive Hurricane Michael recovery program.

There are usually three main areas of focus and that’s housing, infrastructure and also economic development.

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity is working with the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to offer $735 million in funding to residents and communities impacted by the storm.

Most of the money must be spent on low income and moderate-income areas.

“We’re learning from the communities what they feel is important for their communities recovery. then we’ll put that information in the action plan and then we’ll submit it to hud to say this is what our community needs in order to rebuild and recover,” said Joseph Oglesby, The Bureau Chief for Business and Economic Recovery at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

During the meeting, DEO officials heard from city leaders who were concerned about the timeline, residents who were worried about waste — red tape and charity workers who say they can help, if the state allows them to join the effort.

“We’re very very grateful to all of the groups that are reaching out to all of our communities and providing a helping hand but it’s quite the gauntlet to work your way through,” said Mario Gisbert, Mexico Beach City Administrator.

FEMA, The Army Corps of Engineers, and now HUD and the DEO must all be considered when local agencies try to get help.

“All of those have different deadlines all of those have different matches how do you weave the two together in order to make all the funding work. all of those are part of the really complicated issues that we’re dealing with,” Gisbert said.

To make matters even more difficult in places like Mexico Beach the cost of recovery will cost more than the city will be able to bring in with tax revenue.

“Again a lot of our municipalities are dealing with funds that exceed our annual income and when you are going after 500 percent of your annual income to recover from a storm you don’t have the ability to make those matches,” Gisbert said.

The program is expected to last for six years. State officials say they are just getting started.

“The DEO is willing to work with any partner that comes to us and wants to provide us with information and ideas. We know that those types of organizations are extremely important in the community so we want their feedback and their input,” Oglesby said.