LEAD Coalition of Bay County invites doctor to weigh in on rise of cases in the area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The LEAD Coalition of Bay County held a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the county. Among those who spoke at the meeting was Dr. Michael McDonald, a doctor who worked both nationally and internationally on the control of Ebola.

The LEAD Coalition COVID-19 briefing team invited the doctor to weigh in on the rise in cases and to offer advice.

Dr. McDonald spoke from his experiences, saying education is key to slowing down the spread of the virus. He also encourages people to practice social distancing and avoid over-crowed spaces.

“It takes time for communities to understand and this pandemic has a cycle not only for infection from the virus but also reaching a deep understanding on how to manage the pandemic,” said Dr. McDonald.

Dr. McDonald also stressed the importance of the community understanding how the virus is transmitted and how being in some places puts you at a higher risk.

