LCSO: Bristol man shot at woman and child

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. - On Tuesday Liberty County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident which occurred at a recreational area in the Apalachicola National Forest within Liberty County, officials wrote.

Brandon Scott Cross, 21, of Bristol, had gotten upset with a woman who was swimming with a young child. Cross armed himself with a handgun and fired a round into the water in the direction of the woman and the child. Another woman then confronted Cross, and he allegedly placed the gun against her head and threatened to kill her, deputies wrote in a news release.

Cross ran away from the area prior to the deputies arriving. On Thursday, Cross was found, arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and an out of county warrant.

Cross is currently being held on $100,000 bond for the aggravated assault with a firearm charge. His bond was revoked for a previous case and he was given no bond for the out of county warrant.