Lawyer representing the owner’s of Battle Memorial Funeral Home speaks out

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The investigation continues after finding what appears to be human remains on the property of Battle Memorial Funeral Home.

According to Panama City Police Chief, Scott Ervin, workers were putting in a light post on the back of the property Tuesday afternoon when they saw what looked like a human liver fall into a pile of dirt. Shortly after they found a garbage filled with possible human organs.

Today News 13 spoke with Waylan Graham, the lawyer representing the Battles, the owner of the funeral home.

Graham said the items found are most likely viscera – the internal organs left over after the funeral home embalms the body.

He said finding the bio-hazard is not grounds enough to charge Battle.

They must first tie the DNA of the objects to Battle before doing anything. So for now there are still many loose ends in this case.

“We don’t know when this was, we don’t know when this bag may have been placed there,” said Graham. “We don’t know if it has been placed there for 30, 40, 50 years. We have no idea. What I can tell you and your viewers is that victor battle did not put that bag there”

Graham and Battle seem to think that the remains came from an employee within the nearly 50 years the business was operating.

If traced back to an employee – it is considered a state crime and could result in jail time and a fine.