Lawyer in Springfield excessive force case calls for change

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Solomon “Sonny” Smith was confronted one night when Smith was walking home after midnight by Springfield police officer Ronnie Nelson who allegedly proceeded to tase him. Nelson has since been fired and is facing charges.

Smith hired lawyer Harold D. Thompson, a criminal defense lawyer based in Winter Park. Thompson said he has been meeting with Smith and his family over the past couple of days to discuss the case.

“It’s shocking to see that, you use your taser?” Thompson said. “Even if a person was to give an officer a false name, does that justify you ordering that person to turn around and put their hands behind their back and the person is trying to explain to you, ‘excuse me sir, could you just let me call my mother to tell you, she can identify me for you, let me, please,’ just begging […] and that’s not enough?”

“Where is the reasonable fear of imminent harm?” he added.

Thompson said Smith only wanted to be let alone and to go home, but he was not given what he wanted that night.

“What do we want now?” Thompson said. “We want adequate compensation for the harm that he suffered, for the unnecessary, unreasonable conduct of law enforcement officers in this situation. We want accountability; we want him to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, not just a slap on the wrist.”

Thompson said that more than anything, the Smith family wants change.

“It takes a village to reach out.” Thompson said. “Make more of an impact in your community, you won’t even have to use force when you get to know the people in your community.”

“It’s simple,” Thompson added. “Stop trying to exert unnecessary force over someone just because you can. There’s a better way to go about this. Earn the trust and respect of your community.”