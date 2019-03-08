Law enforcement still looking for answers in the murder of Patricia Shack Video

MARIANNA, Fla. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is still looking for answers in the murder of 65-year-old Patricia Shack of Marianna.

JCSO received a call early Tuesday morning stating that Shack was found dead in her home.

"They were notified by a family member that had found her, said captain Virgil Watson, Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies arrived there, they found her. She was laying in the bed. They checked and she had a, looks like right now, a single gunshot wound."

Captain Watson said, the family member who called it in, was actually in the home at the time of the incident.

"They thought it might have been a suicide but then they heard something run out the door," said Captain Watson.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called in to assist the sheriff's office in this case.

So far investigators have not been able to locate a weapon.

Officials said the location of the home has made the investigation a little more difficult.

"Tthis residence is off the main road," Captain Watson said. "It's obscured by trees so we've canvased the neighborhood but unfortunately we haven't found anybody that's seen or knew anything yet."

As for suspects, there are none, yet.

"That's what we're looking for now is anybody that has any kind of information," said Captain Watson.

Captain Watson asked that anyone with any information on this matter, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, immediately.