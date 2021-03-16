High-speed chase suspect now in custody in Vernon

This article was updated at 2:31 p.m. with new information.

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The driver who deputies said ran away after taking them on a high-speed pursuit in Bay County is now in custody.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, John Michael Grant of Monticello, Florida was located in a nearby wooded area between Pinecrest Street and Dalton Street in Vernon.

Deputies said they requested the assistance of Northwest Florida Reception Center and Holmes Correctional Institution’s K-9 teams in finding Monticello. The dogs found him within 10 minutes.

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement is searching for an individual in reference to a stolen vehicle pursuit that was initiated in Bay County earlier today. The vehicle was lost, but later found abandoned by the driver on Dawkins Street in Vernon.

Deputies said a large amount of law enforcement along with K-9 teams are currently in the area in the search for the suspect. No description of the suspect has been given at this time.

