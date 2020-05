YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)–The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol responded to a traffic crash on Highway 231 in Youngstown on Sunday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 231 and East Linger Longer Road.

Parts of southbound Highway 231 and a portion of East Linger Longer Road were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Law enforcement says one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.