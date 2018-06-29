Law Enforcement Increasing Patrol for Fourth of July

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The 4th of July falls on a Wednesday this year, but that isn't stopping visitors from heading to Panama City Beach for the holiday.

Because of the increased amount of visitors expected to be in town, the Sheriff's Office is bringing in additional personnel for the roadways.



"Dealing with aggressive driving, dealing with DUI's, texting and driving -- and we just ask everyone to take some time and get there safely," Capt. David Baldwin said.

Both Florida Highway Patrol and the Sheriff's Office will have teams on the road watching for drunk drivers.

"We do not like impaired drivers, we will enforce that with zero tolerance," Capt. Baldwin said.

While the Sheriff's Office will be patrolling the roads, Bay County lifeguards are getting ready to monitor the beaches.

"Making sure that we have plenty of staff, making sure that all of our equipment is ready to go, and we'll approach it like we do everyday, safety first, make sure that we're looking at rip currents," Beach Operations Manager, Tabitha Kimball, said.

Kimball said all beach go-ers should pay attention to the flags, and avoid swimming where lifeguards cannot see.

"These towers are here for a reason, this is our lifeguarded beach and if you're here swimming in front of the lifeguarded areas, you definitely will be safer than swimming out of those areas," she said.

Kimball said if you have questions about the flag system or rip currents, you are encouraged to talk to lifeguards or beach patrol.



Law enforcement will be adding the extra patrol through the week and into next weekend.