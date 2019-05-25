Law enforcement agencies prepared for Memorial Day Weekend Video

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL.-Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner. Thousands of people get ready to crowd the beaches and soak up some sun.

Law enforcement agencies also want to remind other to be careful.

The Florida Highway Patrol says this is one of the busiest holidays for law enforcement. Official says people should expect lots of traffic. Officers will have extra patrol on the roads and beaches.

They will be looking for distracted drivers and those drinking behind the wheel.

They want people to have fun and be safe.

New 13 spoke to several people who say they waited in line for gas for over 20 minutes of Beachfront Drive.

One family even drove from The Lone Star state to enjoy the beach.

"We're down here for Memorial Day taking a break from work. It's really pretty down here and the beaches are beautiful. It's even hotter in Texas, but we love it down here. You can't be here and not have fun, it's going to be packed," Phoenix Legg said.

Official says to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.