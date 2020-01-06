LaVela Owner says he hopes to reopen club soon

They have been closed for a year and it does not appear Club La Vela will reopen anytime soon.

The popular Panama City Beach nightclub suffered damage during Hurricane Michael and then had a fire as construction crews attempted to rebuild. Patrick Pfeffer, the owner of the club, told News 13 that he is still dealing with the club’s insurance company.

“Like many other businesses and homes that were adversely affected by Hurricane Michael, Club La Vela continues to have unresolved issues with our insurance company Ironshore,” Pfefffer said. “Negotiations are ongoing to ensure the club gets reimbursed for all damages caused by the storm and to enable a quality rebuild of the destroyed portions of the building.”

He added that he hopes to reopen the club and get people back to work soon.

“Club La Vela has been an important tourist destination for millions of people who have visited the facility in its over 30 years of existence,” Pfeffer said. “As the proud employer of more than 160 local employees, Club La Vela is seeking a quick resolution to restore these jobs and to reopen to entertain the masses. As of yet, no re-opening date has been set.”