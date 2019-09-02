Lauren Alaina talks Dancing with the Stars with News 13

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Lauren Alaina performs onstage during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former American Idol runner-up is in Panama City to perform for Gulf Coast Jam, and it looks like her schedule will get even more busy from here on.

Lauren Alaina will be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars on ABC this year.

Alaina is one of a dozen celebrities who will be contestants on the new Dancing with the Stars season.

The singer will be competing for the famous mirror ball trophy. She will be competing against the former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Alaina says she’s excited about her secret dance partner.

“I really like him, we have a lot of chemistry. He’s very tough, but I’m not a good dancer I’ve realized. I knew I wasn’t a good dancer, but I’m really not a good dancer, so I have a lot to learn. But I’m excited to do it. Hopefully, I get better. I’m really going to need people to vote for me,” said Alaina.

Dancing with the Stars on ABC will premiere on Monday, September 16th.