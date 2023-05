WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed on State Road 285 Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 38-year-old Laurel Hill man was south on State Road 285 on a motorcycle when he crashed into an SUV being driven by a 57-year-old woman from Crestview, troopers wrote in a news release.

The woman attempted to turn onto Interstate 10 and did not see the oncoming motorcycle, they added.

The crash remains under investigation.