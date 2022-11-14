PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City City Hall lobby has temporarily been transformed into a military history exhibit.

There is plenty of interesting artifacts to look at and read up on, including old silk maps and a bomber jacket used in World War II.

Each display is accompanied by a panel explaining its historical significance.

Historian Peter Coffman said the displays aren’t just about the military bases, but the communities around them.

“There’s a connection there that you make with a time, for a person you can’t touch today,” Coffman said. “And in some ways, you don’t know as well as you wish but you’re able to make that connection. It warms their heart and therefore it warms mine.”

The exhibit is open for the rest of the week from 8:00 a.m.- 5 p.m. until Friday, November 18th.