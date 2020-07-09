Last suspect in Lynn Haven corruption case set to change plea

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man will get another chance to plead guilty in a federal case.

Former Lynn Haven Community Services Director David Horton attempted to plead guilty in a federal corruption probe in May. Federal prosecutors said Horton allowed Erosion Control Specialists to exploit the city of Lynn Haven out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Instead of changing his plea in May, Horton said he couldn’t admit that he had knowledge of the criminal conspiracy when he signed off on the paperwork. Horton wanted to admit that he signed some of the forms without verifying that they were true.

Federal prosecutors maintain that Horton knew he was signing documents that were false and the judge in the case would not allow Horton to plea guilty while maintaining that he was mostly innocent.

Court records say Horton is going to attempt to plead guilty again. His change of plea hearing is set for July 14.