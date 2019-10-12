Last historic clock in Panama City comes down

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The last remaining town clock on the corner of 7th Street and Harrison Avenue at SunTrust Bank was taken down Friday.

The historical time-teller was originally placed on the corner of Beach Drive and Harrison Avenue in 1926. It was moved to the corner near the SunTrust building and has been situated there for years.

After major damage from Hurricane Michael, SunTrust exeutives have chosen to donate it instead of repairing it.

They gifted it to the Historical Society of Bay County, which plans to restore it and find a new home for it in the city.

“We are very much grateful for getting this clock. We’re going to try to restore it, raise money and get it repaired,” Robert Hurst, vice president of the Historical Society, said.

The town clock is one of three in the city. The Historical Society is currently working to restore the other two, and they will soon be placed in downtown Panama City.