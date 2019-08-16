Last first week of school for Merritt Brown Middle’s Principal, Ms. Marshall after 40 years in the Bay District

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While many students dread the first week of school, it is also bitter-sweet for others at Merritt Brown Middle…as they prepare to say goodbye to their principal.



Charlotte Marshall, who is wrapping up her career in education. Marshall has been in the Bay District system for 40 years.



One of five children, and all brothers, Ms. Marshall fell in love with helping and teaching others at a young age.



A teacher she had in both kindergarten and first grade, inspired her to enter the teaching field.



Ms. Marshall began her career in Bay County at Lucille Moore Elementary as a kindergarten teacher then moved to Parker Elementary. She stayed with Parker for 19 years, before starting as an administrator at Merritt Brown in 2001, then to principal in 2005.

“I have two mottos that really summarize my career, students first and family first.. We try to create a family atmosphere here, and I think we’ve done that. I’ve been here so long that were not just co workers, we’re family,” said Marshall.



Marshall says she’s seen a lot of changes in her four decades in education. She is retiring at the end of this 2019-2020 school year.