Last day for Operation Christmas Child approaching

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As we head into the holiday season, it certainly is time to give back to those you love and even those you may not know.



Operation Christmas Child is wrapping up its ‘National Collection Week’ with nearly 5,000 drop off locations across the country. And we have a few of those special locations right in our own backyard.



Immanuel Baptist Church in Panama City collecting over 4,000 shoeboxes so far and they say that number is expected to rise.



Operation Christmas Child allows people to donate shoeboxes full of toys for young children in need. Drop off boxes are scattered around Bay, Washington, Holmes, Jackson, and Gulf Counties.



“We have 10 or 11,000 collected so far for this 5 county region, the central panhandle team. So we’re really excited. We team up with the region of Florida and Puerto Rico,” said Marlon Kirkland, a local drop off coordinator.



The last day to drop off shoeboxes at Immanuel Baptist Church is this Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Then the boxes will be packed up and sent to deserving kids across the nation.