Last chance for Private Property Debris Removal assistance in Jackson County

News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s the last call for help with private property debris removal over in Jackson County.

The last day residents can submit a PPDR application is Thursday.

The PPDR is a program through FEMA that helps homeowners remove hazardous debris from their property.

The PPDR program typically helps with removing hazardous material like tree limbs or brush that poses a fire hazard.

While the county has no say in what properties receive assistance, they believe the program could greatly speed up the recovery process.

They encourage all residents to apply.

The last chance for residents to fill out an application is Thursday, October 24th at the Citizens Lodge on Caverns Road in Marianna between the hours of 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

If you do not submit an application, you will be expected to remove the debris on your private property on your own.

