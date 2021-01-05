Larry Basford sworn in as state attorney

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Longtime prosecutor Larry Basford was sworn in as State Attorney for the 14th Judicial Circuit Tuesday.

Basford was second-in-command to former State Attorney Glenn Hess who retired in December. Basford was elected in November.

Basford said Tuesday he was humbled by the campaign process and grateful for the people who supported him. He added that his priorities include getting body cameras for smaller police forces and making sure the criminal justice system is fair to everyone.