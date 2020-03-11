Larry Basford kicks off campaign for State Attorney of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Larry Basford hosted his campaign kick off on Tuesday for State Attorney of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court.

Basford has served as the 14th Judicial Circuit’s Chief Assistant State Attorney for the past three years under Glenn Hess.

In this role, he supervised over 110 public servants and managed a $10 million annual budget across six counties.

Basford says if elected in this role he will bring his leadership experience to protect the community’s rights and help to keep everyone safe.

“When it is necessary to have a task force, like the construction fraud task force, to protect our citizens we’ll do it,” Basford said. “Anything that it takes to help our citizens feel safe in our community.”

The 14th Judicial Circuit includes Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.

