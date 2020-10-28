Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Lara Trump makes a campaign stop in Panama City Beach

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The General Election is just a week away and President Trump’s family members continue to campaign on his behalf. Lara Trump made a stop in Panama City Beach for a rally Tuesday afternoon, hoping to secure Florida’s 29 electoral college votes and keep her father-in-law in office. Lara Trump greeted Republicans at Edgewater Beach Resort.

“I think really the panhandle’s the reason that Donald Trump won the state of Florida in 2016, we want to replicate that now in 2020,” said Lara Trump.

Over a hundred people showed up, decked out in “Make America Great Again” attire and cheering in support of President Trump.

“This really is a vote on November 3rd for two different futures of America. A future of prosperity, the American dream and patriotism, or a future of a socialist country,” said Trump.

While many people still have yet to cast their ballots in Bay County, Trump says she has a few things she wants voters to take into consideration before heading to the polls.

“It’s the best economy in the world, the lowest unemployment numbers in many respects in the history of our country, stock market highs, renegotiating bad trade deals,” said Trump.

With just days left until the election, Trump says taking back the house is crucial and she encourages fellow Republicans to do their part.

“When you talk to people, make sure they’re not only voting Donald Trump at the top of the ticket, they’re voting Republican all the way down the ticket ladies and gentlemen,” said Trump.

Lara Trump also made stops in Cocoa Beach and Pensacola. She is headed to North Carolina next.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Grayton Beach Shuttle program looks at steps for next season

DEP helps city with sewage issues

Lynn Haven City Commission discusses trailer permit deadline

Bay District Schools approves charter application for Panama City Marine Institute

Panama City Commission votes to amend body altering establishment ordinance in a 4 to 1 vote

Walton County Peach Creek residents are concerned for their safety

More Local News

Don't Miss