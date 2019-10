LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)- If you’re traveling through Lynn Haven via Highway 77, you may experience some delays on your commute.

On Monday (October 28th) and Tuesday (October 29th) the city of Lynn Haven will be conducting utility work on the Bailey Bridge.

The northbound and southbound lanes will have intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning as crews work to repair overhead lighting on the bridge.