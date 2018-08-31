Laguna Beach Residents Concerned about Impacts of New Construction

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - With new growth and construction in Panama City Beach, some Laguna Beach residents are concerned about the future of their neighborhood.

"It's more than just the access to the beach, it's all the intangibles of living in a neighborhood like this that really are what it's about," one resident, Denise Smith, said.

But Smith said with the construction of new homes and high-rises, she is afraid that their quaint community will change.



"It became a situation where people were saying 'this is really getting away from what we believe Laguna Beach always has been,' she said.

Smith said this sparked her and her neighbor to team up with local lawyers to create a survey to get the community's opinion.

She said they used thousands of dollars of their own money to send the survey, which asks residents about their opinions on a number of issues related to the new construction, to roughly 1,200 people.

"Parking relative to the new construction, is it adequate?" she said. "Height restrictions may be an issue for some people -- generally trying to make the neighborhood still livable with the increase in density over time."

But Smith said she doesn't want the new construction to stop.

She said she just wants to find a way for the new growth to mesh with the community they already have.

"What we're just trying to do is balance their needs and wishes coming into the community, so that they can feel apart of this community, with the needs and wishes of the people who have been here forever."

Smith said if the survey gets a lot of responses she will try to organize a meeting with the residents to brainstorm ways to move forward with making a change.

For more information you can email Denise Smith at lagunabeachaction@gmail.com.