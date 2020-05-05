Lack of water poses problem for firefighters battling house fire in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City and Bay County firefighters responded to a house fire on Token Road on Monday afternoon. The house sits on Bay County property, but is surrounded by Panama City property.

“We could see a great column of black smoke from everywhere we were responding from, so it was well underway when we got here,” said Bay County Fire Battalion Chief, Darrel Wise.

Although there were no injuries reported, several structures were completely destroyed. The house, a RV and two sheds were all a total loss.

Crews had a difficult time fighting the engulfed home when there was not enough water coming from the first hydrant, located at the dead end of the road.

“We sucked the lines dry and we were very fortunate to have the great teammates from Bay County to help us,” said Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen.

Panama City Fire Department Chief Alex Baird said the crews were sitting and waiting for water for a little bit of time, while the house was fully engulfed.

“The trucks provide pressure and you can back that pressure up with my firetrucks the volume is what we need water to come to the firetruck and we weren’t getting that,” Baird said.

The departments were able to work together to put two lines in and provide the water volume and pressure needed to put the fire out.

“The county came in and they went to one side and another truck went to the other side,” Baird said.

Piles of debris in yards on the property and in surrounding properties contributed to the blaze.

“When it comes to debris especially after Hurricane Michael, you need to get it off the ground and get rid of it, it’s only going to cause hazards for your home if something were to happen,” Baird said.

Once the fire was put out, the structures were demolished.