L.A. County DA charges porn star Ron Jeremy with rape, sexual assault of 4 women

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate West Hollywood incidents dating back to 2014, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced on Tuesday.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, 67, is facing three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey said.

Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014.

He is also accused of sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

A 30-year-old woman also alleges Hyatt forcibly raped her at the same bar in July 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.

Hyatt is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors are recommending his bail be set at $6.6 million.

If convicted as charged, Hyatt faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

