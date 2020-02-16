Krewe of St. Andrews holds annual Mardi Gras Festival and Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The annual Krewe of St. Andrews Mardi Gras Festival and Parade brought Mardi Gras fun to Panama City this weekend.

The main festival and parade happened on Saturday; thousands of people lined up to watch the parade floats go by along the Beck Avenue route.

Spectators were able to catch lots of beads and candy, and check out more than twenty floats passing by, representing local krewes and clubs.

Many residents said they were glad to have clear skies during the parade and see the community come together once again.

“We’re finally getting back together, families getting back into their homes,” said Carol Lipe, a Panama City resident at the parade. “It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful.”

Another resident said this year’s parade was one of the biggest events he’s seen in the area in a long time.

“I’ve been coming out here for a lot of years, I’m from here, been here 35 years,” said resident and festival-goer, Barclay Kelley. “This is probably the biggest event I’ve seen yet. Seeing everybody come together, this is probably the first big event we’ve had since Hurricane Michael, and it’s great.”

The Krewe of St. Andrews Mardi Gras Parade and Festival is the largest Mardi Gras event in Bay County.

