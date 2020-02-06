‘King of Pier Park’ faces more charges

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police said Thursday that they have once again arrested the ‘King of Pier Park.’

In January, officers arrested 20-year-old Chandler Vincent and charged him with lewd and lascivious battery. Officers said the department received a report of a sex offense involving a child and Vincent on January 21.

After investigating, officers determined Vincent spends a lot of time driving through Pier Park to meet girls and engage in intercourse with them, without any regard to their age.

Officers also said Vincent referred to himself as the “King of Pier Park.”

As part of the investigation, more victims have come forward and more charges have been filed, officers said.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call Beach Police at 233-5000.